A glance at US mortgage rates; 30-year falls to 3.45%

February 6, 2020 1:43 pm
 
This week Last week Year ago

30-year fixed 3.45 3.51 4.41

15-year fixed 2.97 3.00 3.84

5-year adjustable 3.32 3.24 3.91

