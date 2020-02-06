A glance at US mortgage rates; 30-year falls to 3.45%

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
This week Last week Year ago
30-year fixed 3.45 3.51 4.41
15-year fixed 2.97 3.00 3.84
5-year adjustable 3.32 3.24 3.91
Insight by Okta: Learn how the State Department’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls has accomplished what is believed to be nirvana when it comes to identity management during this free webinar.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.