Alarm.com: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

TYSONS, Va. (AP) _ Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $13 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tysons, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 43 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The security service company posted revenue of $140.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $114.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $53.5 million, or $1.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $502.4 million.

Alarm.com expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.48 to $1.49 per share, with revenue in the range of $547 million to $557.5 million.

Alarm.com shares have risen 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $44.76, a decline of 31% in the last 12 months.

