Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Appian: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 20, 2020 6:26 pm
 
1 min read
      

TYSONS, Va. (AP) _ Appian Corp. (APPN) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Tysons, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 11 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The business process management software provider posted revenue of $68.6 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $69.7 million.

Advertisement

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $50.7 million, or 77 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $260.4 million.

        Insight by EY: Experts address how they are transforming their agencies by addressing their mission and vision in this exclusive executive briefing.

For the current quarter ending in April, Appian expects its results to range from a loss of 20 cents per share to a loss of 18 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $71 million to $71.5 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Appian expects full-year results to range from a loss of 58 cents per share to a loss of 55 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $296 million to $298 million.

Appian shares have climbed 64% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $62.68, a rise of 64% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APPN

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Federal Law Enforcement Conference 2020
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fire Control Alignment Test conducted to ensure accuracy

Today in History

1975: Former AG, White House aides sentenced to prison for Watergate cover-up