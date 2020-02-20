Appian: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

TYSONS, Va. (AP) _ Appian Corp. (APPN) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Tysons, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 11 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The business process management software provider posted revenue of $68.6 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $69.7 million.

Advertisement

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $50.7 million, or 77 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $260.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Appian expects its results to range from a loss of 20 cents per share to a loss of 18 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $71 million to $71.5 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Appian expects full-year results to range from a loss of 58 cents per share to a loss of 55 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $296 million to $298 million.

Appian shares have climbed 64% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $62.68, a rise of 64% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APPN

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.