Apple, Fluor fall; Franklin Resources, Advance Auto rise

February 18, 2020 4:52 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Tuesday:

Apple Inc., down $5.95 to $319

The technology company said revenue will fall short of forecasts for the March quarter because of the viral outbreak in China.

Franklin Resources Inc., up $1.69 to $26.05

The financial services company is buying competitor Legg Mason for $4.5 billion.

Conagra Brands Inc., down $2.01 to $30.68

The food producer cut its fiscal 2020 profit and revenue forecasts because of surprisingly weak consumption.

Fluor Corp., down $4.75 to $14.79

The engineering and construction company’s past financial reporting is being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc., down $2.96 to $22.30

The maker of doors and windows reported disappointing fourth-quarter profit.

Medtronic PLC, down $4.67 to $112.68

The medical device maker warned investors that the virus outbreak in China will impact its fourth-quarter financial results.

Advance Auto Parts Inc., up $8.22 to $141.81

The auto parts supplier handily beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., up 60 cents to $11.78

The home goods company is selling its PersonalizationMall.com to 1-800 Flowers.com for $252 million.

