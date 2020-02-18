Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Arlington Asset Investment: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 18, 2020 6:20 am
 
< a min read
      

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $27.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The company, based in McLean, Virginia, said it had earnings of 72 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 18 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $28.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $7 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported net income of $13.7 million, or 31 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $26.2 million.

Advertisement

Arlington Asset Investment shares have climbed 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 34% in the last 12 months.

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how NGA has a better understanding of where cloud services fit in its IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AI

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
2|19 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
2|19 Unified Data Analytics Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Oliver Tony Henry Jr. shattered color barriers in USCG

Today in History

1942: FDR orders Japanese Americans to internment camps