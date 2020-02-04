Correction: Australia Wildfires-Drinking Water story

In a story January 30 and 31, 2020, about forest fires putting drinking water at risk, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Swansea University is in England. It is in Wales. Also, in comparing annual average temperature increases in northern Canada since the 1960s to other areas, the AP reported temperatures had increased by about 1 degree (0.55 Celsius) farther south. A more appropriate comparison is to the average annual global temperature, which has increased 1.6 degrees (0.88 Celsius).

