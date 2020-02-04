Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Correction: Australia Wildfires-Drinking Water story

February 4, 2020 3:41 pm
 
< a min read
      

In a story January 30 and 31, 2020, about forest fires putting drinking water at risk, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Swansea University is in England. It is in Wales. Also, in comparing annual average temperature increases in northern Canada since the 1960s to other areas, the AP reported temperatures had increased by about 1 degree (0.55 Celsius) farther south. A more appropriate comparison is to the average annual global temperature, which has increased 1.6 degrees (0.88 Celsius).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Science News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|6 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
2|6 6th Annual Defense Research and...
2|6 Suits and Spooks DC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

KC-135R Stratotanker sits under a rainbow in Hawaii

Today in History

1861: Six southern states form the Confederacy