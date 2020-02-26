Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Authorities probe death of oil tanker captain in Venezuela

February 26, 2020 3:04 pm
 
< a min read
      

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan prosecutors are investigating the death of an oil tanker captain killed after a group of masked assailants boarded the ship, officials said Wednesday.

Capt. Jaime Herrera died on Feb. 24 after six men attacked the San Ramon vessel, which was anchored near the shores of the eastern state of Anzoategui, according to a report from the port captain’s office.

The area has become a magnet for criminal groups targeting fishermen and private boats used by tourists trying to reach small nearby islands.

Opposition lawmaker Omar Gonzalez said a sergeant with the Venezuelan Coast Guard keeping watch over the vessel was also injured in the attack. No other details were immediately available.

Advertisement

Venezuela’s beleaguered oil industry has seen a dramatic drop in production amid years of mismanagement and U.S. sanctions aimed at severing a crucial lifeline for President Nicolas Maduro.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound