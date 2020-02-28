Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Beyond Meat, Dell fall; 3M, Forty Seven rise

February 28, 2020 4:21 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Friday:

VMware Inc., down $15.11 to $120.52.

The cloud computing company’s fourth-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Baidu Inc., up 7 cents to $119.98.

Advertisement

The Chinese web search company gave investors a weak first-quarter revenue forecast.

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how DIA and NSA create a secure and flexible infrastructure to use AI and machine learning tools in this free webinar.

RealPage Inc., up $9.05 to $64.10.

The provider of real estate software gave investors a solid profit forecast for the year after beating Wall Street’s fourth-quarter earnings expectations.

Dell Technologies Inc., down $3.10 to $40.46.

The computer and technology services provider gave investors a poor profit forecast for its fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Inc., down $16.49 to $89.65.

The plant-based meat company’s earnings fell short of Wall Street expectations.

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Columbia Sportswear Co., down $2.39 to $81.30.

The sportswear company said the virus outbreak will hurt its earnings.

Forty Seven Inc., up $9.21 to $58.00.

Gilead Sciences is reportedly considering buying the biotechnology company.

3M Co., down 92 cents to $149.24.

Fear of the spreading coronavirus has led to a global run on sales of face masks, which the consumer product company makes.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ross arrives in Bulgaria

Today in History

1863: Congress passes Civil War conscription act