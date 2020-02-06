Brink’s: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Brink’s Co. (BCO) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $3.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, came to $1.18 per share.

The armored car company posted revenue of $936 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $28.3 million, or 55 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $3.68 billion.

Brink’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.30 to $4.50 per share, with revenue expected to be $3.78 billion.

Brink’s shares have dropped almost 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 18% in the last 12 months.

