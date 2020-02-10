Listen Live Sports

Cel-Sci: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

February 10, 2020 8:13 am
 
VIENNA, Va. (AP) _ Cel-Sci Corp. (CVM) on Monday reported a loss of $5.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vienna, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents.

The cancer immunotherapy company posted revenue of $35,500 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $36,000.

Cel-Sci shares have increased 59% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased fivefold in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVM

