Discovery: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 27, 2020 7:28 am
 
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) _ Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $476 million.

On a per-share basis, the Silver Spring, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 67 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and restructuring costs, came to 98 cents per share.

The operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet posted revenue of $2.87 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.07 billion, or $2.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.14 billion.

Discovery shares have declined 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 5.5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DISCK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DISCK

