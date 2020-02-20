Listen Live Sports

Domino’s Pizza, E-Trade rise, Boston Beer, Six Flags fall

February 20, 2020 4:50 pm
 
Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Thursday:

Domino’s Pizza Inc., up $76.06 to $373.16

The pizza chain reported a surprising rise in a key sales measure and beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Zillow Group Inc., up $9.33 to $64.17

The online real estate marketplace reported a surprising jump in revenue and beat analysts’ earnings forecasts.

E-Trade Financial Corp., up $9.80 to $54.73

The online brokerage is being bought by financial services company Morgan Stanley for about $13 billion.

Boston Beer Co., down $32.71 to $396.29

The maker of Sam Adams beer reported disappointing earnings and gave investors a weak profit forecast for the year.

Avis Budget Group Inc., up $7.16 to $50.34

The car rental company reported surprisingly good fourth-quarter earnings and gave investors a solid financial forecast.

Stamps.com Inc., up $62.53 to $157.99

The online postage provider blew away Wall Street’s fourth-quarter earnings forecasts and issued a strong forecast.

Sleep Number Corp., up $3.19 to $59.72

The seller of beds, mattresses and bedding products beat analysts’ fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp., down $6.13 to $31.89

The theme park operator slashed its dividend after giving Wall Street a disappointing fourth-quarter financial report.

