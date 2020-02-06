Election board allows proposal to decriminalize psychedelics

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supporters of a proposal to decriminalize the use of certain psychedelic plants and fungi are one step closer to putting the measure on the ballot in the District of Columbia.

The DC Board of Elections agreed Wednesday to allow the proposal to be put up for a citywide vote in November, news outlets reported.

The initiative aims to place the use of psychedelic plants, often referred to as magic mushrooms, among the lowest priorities for law enforcement.

The proposal now moves to a challenge period in which proponents must gather 25,000 signatures to officially place the measure on the ballot. The signatures need to be obtained by July 1, news outlets reported.

Melissa Lavasani proposed the initiative. She told news outlets that she suffered from depression after giving birth to her second child. She said psychedelic mushrooms helped ease her condition. Wyly Gray, a Marine, told The Washington Post that psychedelics helped him deal with post-traumatic stress after he returned home from serving in Afghanistan.

