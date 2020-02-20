Emergent Biosolutions: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) _ Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $46.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 89 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.57 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $360.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $54.5 million, or $1.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.11 billion.

Advertisement

Emergent Biosolutions expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.18 billion to $1.27 billion.

Emergent Biosolutions shares have risen 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $64.58, a decrease of roughly 1% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EBS

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.