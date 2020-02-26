Enviva Partners: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Enviva Partners LP (EVA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $929,000.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 39 cents per share.

The master limited partnership posted revenue of $200.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $2.9 million, or 54 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $684.4 million.

Enviva Partners shares have decreased nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $36.60, an increase of 23% in the last 12 months.

