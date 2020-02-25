Evolent Health: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $198.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $2.36 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The health care software and consulting services provider posted revenue of $236.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $237.5 million, beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $234.1 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $302 million, or $3.67 per share. Revenue was reported as $848.3 million.

Evolent Health shares have risen 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $10.15, a drop of 30% in the last 12 months.

