Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved.

 
 
First Community Bancshares: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 4, 2020 6:32 pm
 
BLUEFIELD, Va. (AP) _ First Community Bancshares Inc. (FCBC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $9.6 million.

The bank, based in Bluefield, Virginia, said it had earnings of 61 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 54 cents per share.

The holding company for First Community Bank posted revenue of $32.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $31.4 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $38.8 million, or $2.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $123.1 million.

First Community Bancshares shares have decreased almost 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $29.58, a decrease of 14% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCBC

