Garmin, Analog Devices rise; Blue Apron, Groupon fall

February 19, 2020 4:19 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Wednesday:

Garmin Ltd., up $6.55 to $103.67

The maker of personal navigation devices raised its dividend after handily beating Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc., down 77 cents to $3.60

The meal-kit company said it is considering a potential sale after reporting a big loss in its latest quarter.

Diamondback Energy Inc., up $4.73 to $79.29

The energy exploration and production company doubled its dividend after beating analyst’s fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

Enphase Energy Inc., up $17.05 at $57.22

The solar technology company reported earnings and revenue that easily beat analysts’ forecasts.

Groupon Inc., down $1.35 to $1.70

The online daily deal service reported disappointing fourth-quarter profit and said it will stop selling goods.

Analog Devices Inc., up $5.32 to $123.89

The chipmaker raised its dividend after beating analysts’ fiscal first-quarter earnings forecasts.

LendingClub Corp., down 18 cents to $12.98

The financial technology company said it is buying RadiusBank.

Scientific Games Corp. (SGMS) The instant-win lottery ticket maker reported a surprising fourth-quarter loss.

