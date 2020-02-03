Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Gilead, Insmed rise; ON Semiconductor, Pacific Premier fall

February 3, 2020 4:15 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Monday:

Gilead Sciences Inc., up $3.16 to $66.36

The biotechnology’s antiviral drug Remdesivir is being tested as a possible treatment for the new coronavirus outbreak, according to media reports.

Maxar Technologies Inc., up 54 cents to $16.50

Advertisement

The space technology and systems company signed a contract with NASA to build a new generation of communications satellites.

        Insight by Okta: Learn how the State Department’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls has accomplished what is believed to be nirvana when it comes to identity management during this free webinar.

ON Semiconductor Corp., down $3.24 to $19.91

The semiconductor components maker reported weak fourth-quarter profits.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc., down 28 cents to $29.52

The regional bank is buying Opus Bank for $1 billion in a move to expand in California and in the Seattle area.

Edgewell Personal Care Co., up $3.45 to $29.27

The Federal Trade Commission is trying to block the owner of Schick razors from buying Harry’s Inc.

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Baidu Inc., up $6.93 to $130.49

The Chinese Internet search company raised its revenue forecast for the fourth quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Inc., up $2.81 to $99.26

The car dealer and automotive services company beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Insmed Inc., up $8.34 to $28.88

The biotechnology company reported solid results from a key study of a potential lung disorder treatment.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|5 Populism and Political Economy: Looking...
2|5 Washington D.C./Tysons, VA - Security...
2|6 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

K-9 explosive detective team trains to remain calm

Today in History

1861: Six southern states form the Confederacy