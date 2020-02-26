Graham Holdings: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ Graham Holdings Co. (GHC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $145.9 million.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $27.25 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $9.13 per share.

The education and media company posted revenue of $763.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $327.9 million, or $61.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.93 billion.

Graham Holdings shares have dropped 22% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has fallen 3%.

