Graham Holdings: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 26, 2020 8:57 am
 
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ Graham Holdings Co. (GHC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $145.9 million.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $27.25 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $9.13 per share.

The education and media company posted revenue of $763.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $327.9 million, or $61.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.93 billion.

Graham Holdings shares have dropped 22% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has fallen 3%.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GHC

