Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Hamilton Beach: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 26, 2020 7:42 pm
 
< a min read
      

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) _ Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. (HBB) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $1.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were $1.43 per share.

The holding company for makers of small household appliances and kitchenware posted revenue of $207.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $3.5 million, or 26 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $612.8 million.

Advertisement

Hamilton Beach shares have fallen 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $13.35, a drop of 45% in the last 12 months.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HBB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HBB

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound