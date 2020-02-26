Hamilton Beach: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) _ Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. (HBB) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $1.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were $1.43 per share.

The holding company for makers of small household appliances and kitchenware posted revenue of $207.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $3.5 million, or 26 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $612.8 million.

Hamilton Beach shares have fallen 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $13.35, a drop of 45% in the last 12 months.

