Hannon Armstrong: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) _ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $46.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Annapolis, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 64 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 40 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The provider of financing for sustainable infrastructure projects posted revenue of $38.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $20.9 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $81.6 million, or $1.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $77.3 million.

Hannon Armstrong shares have risen 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $38.13, a rise of 62% in the last 12 months.

