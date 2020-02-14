Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

February 14, 2020 5:29 pm
 
Stock indexes finished mostly higher on Wall Street Friday as technology, real estate and utilities companies outweighed losses elsewhere in the market.

The major indexes finished with their second straight weekly gain. Bond yields fell and the price of gold rose as traders remained cautious following China’s report Thursday of a surge in cases of a new virus that raised fears of a slowdown in global economic growth.

U.S. stock markets will be closed Monday for the President’s Day holiday.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index rose 6.22 points, or 0.2%, to 3,380.16.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 25.23 points, or 0.1%, to 29,398.08.

The Nasdaq composite gained 19.21 points, or 0.2%, to 9,731.18.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies slid 6.15 points, or 0.4%, to 1,687.58.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 52.45 points, or 1.6%.

The Dow gained 295.57 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq climbed 210.66 points, or 2.2%.

The Russell 2000 picked up 30.81 points, or 1.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 149.38 points, or 4.6%.

The Dow is up 859.64 points, or 3%.

The Nasdaq is up 758.57 points, or 8.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 19.12 points, or 1.2%.

