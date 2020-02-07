How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street for the first time this week Friday, but still notched their best weekly gain since June.

Technology led the selling, which snapped a four-day rally as traders tempered their worries about economic fallout from the virus outbreak that originated in China.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 18.07 points, or 0.5%, to 3,327.71.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 277.26 points, or 0.9%, to 29,102.51.

The Nasdaq slid 51.64 points, or 0.5%, to 9,520.51.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks lost 20.68 points, or 1.2%, to 1,656.78.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 102.19 points, or 3.2%.

The Dow gained 846.48 points, or 3%.

The Nasdaq climbed 369.57 points, or 4%.

The Russell 2000 added 42.72 points, or 2.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 96.93 points, or 3%.

The Dow is up 564.07 points, or 2%.

The Nasdaq is up 547.91 points, or 6.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 11.69 points, or 0.7%.

