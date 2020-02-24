Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

February 24, 2020 4:58 pm
 
The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank more than 1,000 points Monday as the spread of the new coronavirus threatened wider damage to the global economy.

The drop was the worst for the index in two years and wiped out its gains so far in 2020. Nervous investors scrambled for safety, loading up on gold, U.S. government bonds and other safe-harbor assets. The price of oil fell sharply on expectations that demand for energy would tumble.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index skidded 111.86 points, or 3.4%, to 3,225.89.

The Dow lost 1,031.61 points, or 3.6%, to 27,960.80.

The Nasdaq dropped 355.31 points, or 3.7%, to 9,221.28.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks gave up 50.50 points, or 3%, to 1,628.10.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 4.89 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow is down 577.64 points, or 2%.

The Nasdaq is up 248.67 points, or 2.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 40.37 points, or 2.4%.

