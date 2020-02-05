Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

February 5, 2020 5:01 pm
 
< a min read
      

Health care and financial companies led a broad rally on Wall Street Wednesday, giving the market its third straight gain. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed at all-time highs.

The latest gains came as another batch of solid corporate earnings reports and more encouraging economic data overshadowed concerns about economic fallout from the virus outbreak that originated in China.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index rose 37.10 points, or 1.1%, to 3,334.69.

Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 483.22 points, or 1.7%, to 29,290.85.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Nasdaq gained 40.71 points, or 0.4%, to 9,508.68.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 25.15 points, or 1.5%, to 1,681.92.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 109.17 points, or 3.4%.

The Dow is up 1,034.82 points, or 3.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 357.74 points, or 3.9%.

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

The Russell 2000 is up 67.86 points, or 4.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 103.91 points, or 3.2%.

The Dow is up 752.41 points, or 2.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 536.08 points, or 6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 13.45 points, or 0.8%.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|6 Suits and Spooks DC 2020
2|6 6th Annual Defense Research and...
2|6 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

KC-135R Stratotanker sits under a rainbow in Hawaii

Today in History

1985: 'Reagan Doctrine' announced during State of the Union