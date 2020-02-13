Huntington Ingalls: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) _ Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $149 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newport News, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $3.61. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to $4.36 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.24 per share.

The shipbuilder posted revenue of $2.41 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $549 million, or $13.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.9 billion.

Huntington Ingalls shares have climbed almost 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 26% in the last 12 months.

