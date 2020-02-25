Iridium: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $107.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 82 cents. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to 15 cents per share.

The satellite phone company posted revenue of $138.9 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $138.7 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $162 million, or $1.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $560.4 million.

Iridium shares have climbed 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 33% in the last 12 months.

