Iridium: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 25, 2020 7:37 am
 
MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $107.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 82 cents. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to 15 cents per share.

The satellite phone company posted revenue of $138.9 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $138.7 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $162 million, or $1.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $560.4 million.

Iridium shares have climbed 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 33% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IRDM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IRDM

