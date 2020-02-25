Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved.

 
 
JBG Smith Properties: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 25, 2020
 
CHEVY CHASE, Md. (AP) _ JBG Smith Properties (JBGS) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Chevy Chase, Maryland, said it had funds from operations of $52.8 million, or 39 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $34.4 million, or 25 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Chevy Chase, Maryland, posted revenue of $164.9 million in the period.

The company’s shares have climbed 0.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $40.09, a decline of 2% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JBGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JBGS

