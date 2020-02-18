Leidos: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $181 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.51 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The security and engineering company posted revenue of $2.95 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.83 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $667 million, or $4.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.09 billion.

Leidos expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.30 to $5.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $12.6 billion to $13 billion.

Leidos shares have risen 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 78% in the last 12 months.

