Liquidity Services: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The surplus equipment company posted revenue of $49.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in April, Liquidity Services expects its results to range from a loss of 13 cents per share to a loss of 4 cents per share.

Liquidity Services shares have decreased 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 35% in the last 12 months.

