Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Lumber Liquidators: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 25, 2020 6:16 am
 
< a min read
      

TOANO, Va. (AP) _ Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $16.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Toano, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 56 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The hardwood floors retailer posted revenue of $273.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $273.4 million.

Advertisement

For the year, the company reported net income of $9.7 million, or 34 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.09 billion.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Lumber Liquidators shares have declined 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 27% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LL

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound