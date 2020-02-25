Lumber Liquidators: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

TOANO, Va. (AP) _ Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $16.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Toano, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 56 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The hardwood floors retailer posted revenue of $273.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $273.4 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $9.7 million, or 34 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.09 billion.

Lumber Liquidators shares have declined 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 27% in the last 12 months.

