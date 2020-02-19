ManTech: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ ManTech International Corp. (MANT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $40.6 million.

The Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 81 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $604.4 million in the period.

Advertisement

For the year, the company reported profit of $113.9 million, or $2.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.22 billion.

ManTech expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.08 to $3.23 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.38 billion to $2.48 billion.

ManTech shares have climbed slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $81.83, a rise of 41% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MANT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MANT

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.