Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Mastercard names insider as new CEO

February 25, 2020 8:02 am
 
< a min read
      

Mastercard is naming an insider as its new CEO.

Michael Miebach, who is currently the company’s chief product officer, will takeover for CEO Ajay Banga to start 2021. Banja will become the company’s executive chairman, replacing the retiring Richard Haythornthwaite.

Miebach will also get a seat on the board at the company, based in Purchase, New York.

The Tuesday announcement comes a day after Mastercard Inc. said that first-quarter revenue growth might be about 2 to 3 percentage points lower than previously predicted due to the viral outbreak in China.

Advertisement

Shares fell 2.1% in premarket trading.

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how DIA and NSA create a secure and flexible infrastructure to use AI and machine learning tools in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound