McClatchy has 30 papers in 14 states, operations continue

McClatchy, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Thursday, operates 30 newspapers in 14 states.
The newspapers include The Miami Herald and The Kansas City Star and will continue to operate as McClatchy reorganizes under bankruptcy protection, according to the company.
The publisher’s origins date to 1857, when it began publishing a four-page paper in Sacramento, California, following the California Gold Rush. That paper became The Sacramento Bee. McClatchy’s headquarters remains in Sacramento.
Here’s a list of McClatchy’s newspapers:
CALIFORNIA
The Fresno Bee, Fresno
Merced Sun-Star, Merced
The Modesto Bee, Modesto
The Sacramento Bee, Sacramento
The Tribune, San Luis Obispo
FLORIDA
Bradenton Herald, Bradenton
El Nuevo Herald, Miami
Miami Herald, Miami
GEORGIA
Ledger-Enquirer, Columbus
The Telegraph, Macon
IDAHO
Idaho Statesman, Boise
ILLINOIS
Belleville News-Democrat, Belleville
KANSAS
The Wichita Eagle, Wichita
KENTUCKY
Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington
MISSISSIPPI
Sun Herald, Biloxi
MISSOURI
The Kansas City Star, Kansas City
NORTH CAROLINA
The Charlotte Observer, Charlotte
The Herald-Sun, Durham
The News & Observer, Raleigh
SOUTH CAROLINA
The Beaufort Gazette, Beaufort
The State, Columbia
The Island Packet, Hilton Head Island
The Sun News, Myrtle Beach
The Herald, Rock Hill
PENNSYLVANIA
Centre Daily Times, State College
TEXAS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Fort Worth
WASHINGTON
Bellingham Herald, Bellingham
Tri-City Herald, Kennewick
The Olympian, Olympia
The News Tribune, Tacoma
