McClatchy has 30 papers in 14 states, operations continue

February 13, 2020 12:50 pm
 
1 min read
      

McClatchy, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Thursday, operates 30 newspapers in 14 states.

The newspapers include The Miami Herald and The Kansas City Star and will continue to operate as McClatchy reorganizes under bankruptcy protection, according to the company.

The publisher’s origins date to 1857, when it began publishing a four-page paper in Sacramento, California, following the California Gold Rush. That paper became The Sacramento Bee. McClatchy’s headquarters remains in Sacramento.

Here’s a list of McClatchy’s newspapers:

CALIFORNIA

The Fresno Bee, Fresno

Merced Sun-Star, Merced

The Modesto Bee, Modesto

The Sacramento Bee, Sacramento

The Tribune, San Luis Obispo

FLORIDA

Bradenton Herald, Bradenton

El Nuevo Herald, Miami

Miami Herald, Miami

GEORGIA

Ledger-Enquirer, Columbus

The Telegraph, Macon

IDAHO

Idaho Statesman, Boise

ILLINOIS

Belleville News-Democrat, Belleville

KANSAS

The Wichita Eagle, Wichita

KENTUCKY

Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington

MISSISSIPPI

Sun Herald, Biloxi

MISSOURI

The Kansas City Star, Kansas City

NORTH CAROLINA

The Charlotte Observer, Charlotte

The Herald-Sun, Durham

The News & Observer, Raleigh

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Beaufort Gazette, Beaufort

The State, Columbia

The Island Packet, Hilton Head Island

The Sun News, Myrtle Beach

The Herald, Rock Hill

PENNSYLVANIA

Centre Daily Times, State College

TEXAS

Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Fort Worth

WASHINGTON

Bellingham Herald, Bellingham

Tri-City Herald, Kennewick

The Olympian, Olympia

The News Tribune, Tacoma

