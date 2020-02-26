Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Moody’s downgrades auto sales forecast on virus fears

February 26, 2020 8:10 am
 
< a min read
      

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Ratings agency Moody’s is lowering its forecast for global auto sales because of the new coronavirus outbreak.

It now reckons that sales will decline 2.5% decline in 2020 instead of only 0.9%. This year’s anticipated decline follows a fall in 2019 of 4.6%.

Moody’s said in a report Wednesday that the outbreak would reduce demand and disrupt supplies of parts and raw materials for the auto industry.

It said sales in China, the world’s biggest car market, would fall as people avoid crowded areas, including auto dealerships. It added that “if the rate of infection does not abate and the death toll continues to rise, there is the potential for more severe disruptions in manufacturing supply chains, including in the automotive sector.”

Advertisement

Moody’s said new limits on carbon dioxide emissions in Europe would also weigh on the auto industry there. Automakers must invest heavily in new electric autos that have zero local emissions even as profits from sales of conventional cars weakens in key markets.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound