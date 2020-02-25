Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Mushrooms grow from beer waste in the cellars of Brussels

February 25, 2020 7:28 am
 
2 min read
      

BRUSSELS (AP) — In Belgium, a country where beer is the culinary king, its brewing also creates magic for mushrooms.

In the cellars of the famed Abattoir meat market in Brussels’ Anderlecht neighborhood, Quentin Declerck and his partners have come up with a business idea for the times: Growing exotic mushroom varieties using the spent grains from organic breweries.

With their ambient temperature never going below 11 degrees Celsius (52 Fahrenheit), the cellars are ideal to host a 3,000-square-meter (32,000-square-foot) underground urban farm, where Declerck and his associates produce organic mushrooms.

When they started “Le Champignon de Bruxelles” in 2014, founding members Hadrien Velge and Sevan Holemans first tried to grow their Shiitake, Maitake and Nameko varieties using coffee grounds as a substrate. They soon realized that mushrooms prefer beer.

Advertisement

“It did not work out well with coffee. So we teamed up with the Cantillon brewery down the road,” Declerck said. “In cities, the beer waste would normally be thrown away.”

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

The Brasserie Cantillon, where traditional Belgian beers Lambic, Gueuze and Kriek have been brewed since 1900, produces organic beer six months of the year.

“There’s definitely an advantage to trying to find new things to do with the spent grain because, you know, it’s going back into the environment,” said Colleen Rakowski, a brewer at Cantillon.

“It’s important to definitely re-use it as much as we can because it is organic material.”

When beer waste is not available locally, the cooperative relies on the waste produced by other organic breweries outside of Brussels.

Velge says he is not obsessed with the whole organic idea, but the label is a powerful marketing tool for the five tons of mushrooms that they produce every month.

“What really interests me is to produce locally in the city, and to exploit resources that are not used,” he said.

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Benjamin Gaugué, a cook who honed his skills at the prestigious Georges Blanc restaurant in France and went on to work with rising star David Toutain, is a fan. At “De Bruxelles et D’ailleurs,” he cooks with the mushrooms.

“I tend to work my oyster mushrooms with thyme microgreens, they work well together,” he said.

Gaugué also appreciates the ecological side of the project, which implements a form of circular economy in a urban context. Once the mushroom harvest is done, the substrates can be used yet again, as fodder or organic fertilizer that Le Champignon gives for free to local farmers.

“They sell good products and promote sustainability,” Gaugué said.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound