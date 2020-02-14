Listen Live Sports

Nvidia, GoDaddy rise; Yelp, CarGurus fall

February 14, 2020 5:20 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Friday:

Yelp Inc., down $1.27 to $35.23

The online business reviews company reported disappointing fourth-quarter profit and revenue.

GoDaddy Inc., up $7.52 to $78.39

The cloud-based technology products developer’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Nvidia Corp., up $19.01 to $289.79

The chipmaker reported strong data center sales and handily beat analysts’ fourth-quarter profit forecast.

eBay Inc., up 95 cents to $38.14

The e-commerce company raised its profit forecast for the year and added $3 billion to its stock buyback plan for 2020.

Expedia Group Inc., up $12.21 to $122.80

The online travel company reported surprisingly good fourth-quarter profit and said it plans to cut costs.

DexCom Inc., up $31.70 to $283.91

The medical device maker blew away Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Roku Inc., down $8.80 to $130.25

The video streaming company reported a jump in active accounts and soared past Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

CarGurus Inc., down $9.05 to $25.05

The online auto shopping platform gave investors a weak profit and revenue forecast for the current quarter.

