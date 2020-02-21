Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Passenger train partly derails in Australia, killing 2

February 21, 2020 2:15 am
 
< a min read
      

SYDNEY (AP) — Several cars on a passenger train derailed in southeastern Australia, killing two operators and injuring 12 other people, police said.

The train was heading from Sydney to Melbourne late Thursday when part of it came off the tracks in Victoria state near Wallan.

The two dead were the pilot and driver of the train, which was carrying 160 passengers and crew.

Twelve people were taken to hospitals, with 11 of them described as having minor injuries.

Advertisement

The engine and the first carriage tipped onto their sides while four cars were left leaning off the wrecked tracks. The cause of the derailment is not yet known, officials said.

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how NGA has a better understanding of where cloud services fit in its IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

“I imagine as a first responder who turned up it would have been looking like a horrific scene,” Acting Inspector Peter Fusinato said. “I’m very surprised there weren’t more serious injuries … quite a miracle really.”

Shaken passengers were bused to Melbourne after the crash, while others were picked up by family.

The National Rail Safety Regulator, Australian Transport Safety Bureau and WorkSafe are to handle the investigation.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Federal Law Enforcement Conference 2020
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fire Control Alignment Test conducted to ensure accuracy

Today in History

1975: Former AG, White House aides sentenced to prison for Watergate cover-up