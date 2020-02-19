Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Qatar Airways ups stake in British Airways parent firm, IAG

February 19, 2020 4:27 am
 
< a min read
      

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar Airways said Wednesday it has increased its share in the parent company of British Airways, International Airlines Group, from 21.4 % to 25.1%.

IAG, which operates a number of other European carriers such as Ireland’s Aer Lingus and Spain’s Iberia, is one of the world’s largest airline groups, with 573 aircraft carrying around 118 million passengers a year. It is a Spanish registered company with shares traded on the London and Spanish stock exchanges.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said the decision to increase the company’s stake in IAG is a reflection of how successful its investment in the European airline group has been to date.

Qatar’s Doha-based national carrier is among the biggest and fastest-growing airlines in the Middle East, but its growth has been hampered over the past two years by flight restrictions from three neighboring Gulf states and Egypt, which are locked in a political dispute with Qatar.

Advertisement

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
2|20 CMMC - A Small Business Forum for...
2|20 Capture the Flag
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines go hiking through Camp Wilson

Today in History

1792: Postal Service Act establishes US Post Office Department