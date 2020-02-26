Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Regenxbio: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 26, 2020 6:15 pm
 
< a min read
      

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Regenxbio Inc. (RGNX) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $26.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 72 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 40 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $11.8 million in the period.

Advertisement

For the year, the company reported a loss of $94.7 million, or $2.58 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $35.2 million.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Regenxbio shares have increased 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $47.50, a decline of 10% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RGNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RGNX

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound