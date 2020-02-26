Regenxbio: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Regenxbio Inc. (RGNX) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $26.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 72 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 40 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $11.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $94.7 million, or $2.58 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $35.2 million.

Regenxbio shares have increased 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $47.50, a decline of 10% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RGNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RGNX

