Shenandoah Telecom: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 26, 2020 6:49 pm
 
EDINBURG, Va. (AP) _ Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. (SHEN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $13.5 million.

The Edinburg, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 27 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The telecommunications service provider in parts of Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia posted revenue of $161 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $161.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $54.9 million, or $1.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $633.9 million.

Shenandoah Telecom shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $47.60, a climb of roughly 4% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHEN

