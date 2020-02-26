Sinclair: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) _ Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $44 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 94 cents per share.

The television broadcasting company posted revenue of $1.62 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $47 million, or 51 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.24 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Sinclair said it expects revenue in the range of $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion.

Sinclair shares have fallen 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 16% in the last 12 months.

