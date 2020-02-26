Listen Live Sports

Spok: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 26, 2020 6:03 pm
 
SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) _ Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $9.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Springfield, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 4 cents per share.

The communications services provider posted revenue of $39.5 million in the period.

Spok expects full-year revenue in the range of $149 million to $165 million.

Spok shares have declined 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $10.43, a fall of 27% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPOK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPOK

