Spok: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) _ Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $9.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Springfield, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 4 cents per share.

The communications services provider posted revenue of $39.5 million in the period.

Spok expects full-year revenue in the range of $149 million to $165 million.

Spok shares have declined 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $10.43, a fall of 27% in the last 12 months.

