Sprint, AutoNation rise; Under Armour, Goodyear Tire fall

February 11, 2020 4:41 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Tuesday:

Sprint Corp., up $3.72 to $8.52

A federal judge’s ruling removed an obstacle to the wireless company’s $26.5 billion acquisition by T-Mobile.

Under Armour Inc., down $3.03 to $15.12

The athletic clothing company said it may need to restructure and warned investors about weak profits and sales.

Amkor Technology Inc., up $1.69 to $13.24

The chip packaging and test services provider handily beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Brighthouse Financial Inc., up $4.49 to $46.60

The annuity and life insurance company beat analysts’ profit forecasts and announced a $500 million buyback program.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., down $1.63 to $11.56

The tire maker’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc., up $15.58 to $173.32

The medical research equipment and services provider reported surprisingly good fourth-quarter profit and revenue.

AutoNation Inc., up $2.76 to $46.49

The car dealership reported higher demand for used cars during the fourth quarter that helped earnings beat Wall Street forecasts.

RingCentral Inc., up $14.41 to $227.02

The cloud-based phone system provider gave investors a solid sales forecast after reporting surprisingly good earnings.

