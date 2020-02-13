Listen Live Sports

Tempur Sealy, Redfin rise; Nu Skin, MGM Resorts fall

February 13, 2020 4:15 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Thursday:

Applied Materials Inc., up $2 to $67.37

The chipmaking equipment company gave investors a surprisingly good profit and revenue forecast, along with solid earnings.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., down $5.82 to $29.97

The seller of skin care and nutritional products through a direct-selling model warned investors that the the virus outbreak in China will significantly hurts its sales and profits.

MGM Resorts International, down $1.86 to $31.80

The casino and resort operator pulled its financial forecasts for 2020 and its CEO is resigning.

NetApp Inc., down $5.64 to $55.18

The data storage company’s earnings fell short of expectations and it gave a weak profit forecast for the current quarter.

Tesla Inc., up $36.71 to $804

The electric vehicle maker is offering $2 billion in stock.

Kraft Heinz Co., down $2.27 to $27.77

The maker of Oscar Mayer meats, Jell-O pudding and Velveeta cheese reported disappointing sales.

Redfin Corp., $4.61 to $30.11

The real estate broker’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Tempur Sealy International Inc., down 15 cents to $94.50.

The mattress company handily beat Wall Street’s first quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

