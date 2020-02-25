Listen Live Sports

Thomson Reuters names Hasker as CEO, Eastwood as CFO

February 25, 2020 9:01 am
 
Thomson Reuters says Steve Hasker will become its new CEO, succeeding Jim Smith.

The company also announced Tuesday that Mike Eastwood, senior vice president and head of corporate finance, will become its new chief financial officer. He takes over the post from Stephane Bello, who will serve as vice chairman of Thomson Reuters Corp.

Hasker has worked at various companies, including as global president and chief operating officer of Nielsen and as CEO of TPG’s portfolio company, CAA Global.

The appointments are effective on March 15.

Smith will become chairman of the Thomson Reuters Foundation. He’ll also help with Hasker’s transition to the CEO post.

