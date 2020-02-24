Listen Live Sports

Trex: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 24, 2020
 
WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) _ Trex Co. (TREX) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $35.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 61 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The maker of fencing and decking products posted revenue of $164.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $159 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $144.7 million, or $2.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $745.3 million.

Trex shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $102.70, an increase of 36% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TREX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TREX

