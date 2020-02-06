Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Twitter, Tapestry rise; Qualcomm, Yum Brands fall

February 6, 2020 4:25 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Thursday:

Twitter Inc., up $5.02 to $38.41

The messaging service reported surprisingly good growth for daily users and solid revenue in the fourth quarter.

Tapestry Inc., up 61 cents to $29 The parent of Coach and Kate Spade beat Wall Street’s fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Qualcomm Inc., down 30 cents to $90.61

The chipmaker warned investors that the virus outbreak in China could hurt demand for phones.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., up $6.45 to $71.42

The information technology consulting firm beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter earnings expectations.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc., down $21.08 to $398.13

The auto parts retailer’s fourth-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Yum Brands Inc., down $3.04 to $103.74

The owner of Taco Bell and Pizza Hut reported disappointing profit for the fourth quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., down $7.55 to $65.88

The provider of human-resources software and services reported weak fourth-quarter earnings.

Peloton Interactive Inc., down $3.70 to $29

The exercise bike and treadmill company gave investors a weak revenue forecast for its fiscal third quarter.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

