Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
UAE finds new natural gas field between Abu Dhabi, Dubai

February 3, 2020 5:39 am
 
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates on Monday announced the discovery of a natural gas field containing 80 trillion standard cubic feet of gas between Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Authorities said the new Jebel Ali field would help the Emirates become more energy independent, as the UAE now imports natural gas from Qatar for electricity. The UAE is one of four Arab nations that have been boycotting Doha in a yearslong political dispute.

The state-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. and the Dubai Supply Authority will explore and develop the shallow gas field. Officials say it spans some 5,000 square kilometers (1,930 square miles).

The UAE is a federation of seven sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula and is a major oil producer. In recent years, it’s been ramping up its natural gas production.

